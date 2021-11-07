Prosenjit Chatterjee Complains to PM Modi About Swiggy Order; Twitter Reacts

Explaining his situation, Prosenjit wrote, “On 3rd November, I placed an order on food delivery app Swiggy. After some time, the status of the order changed to delivered but I never received the food. After raising the issue with Swiggy, they refunded me the money since the order was prepaid. However, I wanted to draw your attention because I feel anybody can face this issue.”

The letter continued, “What if someone relies on a food app to get food delivered for their guests and the food never arrives? What if someone is depending on these food apps for their dinner? Will they stay hungry? There can be many such situations. Thus, I felt it was necessary to talk about it. Regards, Prosenjit Chatterjee.”

Several netizens reacted to the post. Some people ridiculed the actor for tagging the politicians with many further mocking him by tagging the US President Joe Biden and the United Nations. Some pointed out that the PM and CM have other things to focus on.

Here are some of the reactions: