Tollywood Producer RR Venkat Passes Away; Ravi Teja, Sreena Vaitla Condole
Producer RR Venkat was known for films like Don Seenu and Businessman.
Producer RR Venkat, known for films like Kick, Don Seenu, and Businessman, passed away on Monday due to a kidney failure. He was reportedly hospitalised at the AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad.
Telugu film director Gopichand Malineni tweeted, “Rest in peace #RRVenkat Garu ..my debut film Donseenu producer ..very passionate film maker, encouraged me a lot ..my deepest condolences to his family.”
Actor Ravi Teja shared his condolences on social media, and wrote, “Really sad to hear about R.R Venkat garu's passing away. One of the best producers I've worked with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”
Film director Sreenu Vaitla called RR Venkat a man of ‘guts and ambition’, and tweeted, “Sad to know about RR Venkat garu's demise. Met him a couple of times and found him to be very passionate about movies. He was a man of guts and ambition. Praying for the strength to his family.”
Director Surender Reddy wrote, "Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of senior producer #RRVenkat Garu. My deepest condolences to the family."
RR Venkat made his foray into Hollywood with the film Divorce Invitation, a remake of SV Krishna Reddy’s directorial Aahwanam, starring Ramya Krishnan and Srikanth. Divorce Invitation was also directed by Reddy and starred Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Jonathan Bennett. The film was co-produced by Venkat and MSP Srinivas Reddy.
RR Venkat also received an honorary doctorate from the open International University for Complementary Medicines at the University of Colombo in 2011 for his social work.
