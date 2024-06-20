Priyanka Chopra's NYC Restaurant to Close Months After She Ended Partnership

Actor Priyanka Chopra's former New York City restaurant Sona, is shutting down months after the actor withdrew her partnership. Taking to social media on 19 June, the establishment announced its permanent closure after a final brunch service on 30 June.
The restaurant shared an official statement on restaurant which read, "After more than three remarkable years, Sona will be closing. We have immense gratitude for everyone who walked through our doors. It’s been our greatest honor to serve you. Thank you to our dedicated team who serve delicious food, smiles & warmth daily. Sona's final service will be brunch on Sunday, June 30. We hope to see you for a final meal or drink. Our doors and arms are open. (sic)"
The caption of the post read, "We’ll miss you. Come on by for one final hurrah."
Have a look at it here:
Founded by Priyanka Chopra and Maneesh Goyal, Sona was inaugurated in New York City in 2021 with a traditional puja ceremony. The eatery was popular among celebrities for its Indian cuisine.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently filming for her upcoming film The Bluff alongside Karl Urban. Helmed by Frank E Flowers, the film will premiere on Amazon prime Video.
