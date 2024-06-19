'Professional Hazard': Priyanka Chopra on Getting Injured on Sets of 'The Bluff'

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra shared a behind-the-scenes look at 'The Bluff' on Instagram, featuring a clapboard with the film's title, director Frank E. Flowers, and Director of Photography Greg Baldi.

A few days ago, she posted a video of her and her team enjoying a yacht trip, where her daughter Malti Marie was seen enjoying some fruit.

In addition to The Bluff, Priyanka will also appear in 'Head of State'.