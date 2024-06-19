ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Professional Hazard': Priyanka Chopra on Getting Injured on Sets of 'The Bluff'

Priyanka Chopra sustains injury on 'The Bluff' set in Australia during filming.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Actor Priyanka Chopra sustained an injury on the set of her upcoming film 'The Bluff,' currently being shot in Australia.

She shared a photo on Instagram of a severe scratch on her neck, captioning it, "Professional hazards at my job #latestaquisition #thebluff #stunts."

She posted a photo alongside the caption:

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra shared a behind-the-scenes look at 'The Bluff' on Instagram, featuring a clapboard with the film's title, director Frank E. Flowers, and Director of Photography Greg Baldi.

A few days ago, she posted a video of her and her team enjoying a yacht trip, where her daughter Malti Marie was seen enjoying some fruit.

In addition to The Bluff, Priyanka will also appear in 'Head of State'.

0

Topics:  Priyanka Chopra 

