'Professional Hazard': Priyanka Chopra on Getting Injured on Sets of 'The Bluff'

Actor Priyanka Chopra sustained an injury on the set of her upcoming film 'The Bluff,' currently being shot in Australia.
She shared a photo on Instagram of a severe scratch on her neck, captioning it, "Professional hazards at my job #latestaquisition #thebluff #stunts."
She posted a photo alongside the caption:
Earlier, Priyanka Chopra shared a behind-the-scenes look at 'The Bluff' on Instagram, featuring a clapboard with the film's title, director Frank E. Flowers, and Director of Photography Greg Baldi.
A few days ago, she posted a video of her and her team enjoying a yacht trip, where her daughter Malti Marie was seen enjoying some fruit.
In addition to The Bluff, Priyanka will also appear in 'Head of State'.
