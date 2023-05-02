Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala Diamond Necklace Is Worth Rs 204 Crore; Read Details

As per reports, the necklace had a blue laguna diamond which is alone worth at least 25 million, which is Rs 204.5 crore.

According to International Gemological Institute, the blue laguna in the necklace is the largest blue diamond in a Bulgari piece and also the most valuable. It is said to go for auction at Sotheby’s Luxury Week in Geneva on 12 May, with a pre-sale estimate of more than $25 million.

Take a look at the piece here: