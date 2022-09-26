Priyanka Chopra Hosts The Global Citizen Festival, Nick Jonas Shares Pics
Priyanka Chopra was seen with Katie Holmes.
Priyanka Chopra hosted The Global Citizen Live Festival in New York City. The event is celebrating 10 years of impact with performances from artists like Usher, Metallica, SZA, Charlie Puth, Mariah Carey, Tems, and more. Nick Jonas shared photos before the event took place.
Priyanka Chopra also shared some BTS moments form the event, she wrote, "Global Citizen Festival and the incredible team behind the mission statement take the saying “it takes a village” to another level. Today you will witness everyone’s hard work and united movement to end extreme Global Poverty.Tune in and take action."
While Nick wrote, "Almost Showtime." Nick and Priyanka both opted for quirky outfits. Nick wore a red ensemble, while Priyanka wore a suit with streaks of multiple colours on it.
She was spotted with Katie Holmes and was also seen with Nick Jonas on stage. A fan account shared pictures from the event in question
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the web series Citadel along with Bodyguard fame Richard Madden, Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara and an action thriller called Ending Things alongside Captain America star Anthony Mackie. She also working on a romantic drama film called It's All Coming Back To Me.
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.