Priyanka Chopra Says She Regrets Endorsing Fairness Creams

"[Skin lightening] was so normalized in South Asia; it’s such a large industry that everyone was doing it. In fact, doing it is still a check [mark] when you are a female actor, but it’s awful,” she told the publication. "And it was awful for me, for a little girl who used to put talcum-powder cream on my face because I believed that dark skin was not pretty," she added.

In a 2017 interview with Vogue, Priyanka recalled how she was very conscious of the colour of her skin when she was younger because she was constantly told women who were fair were prettier. "When I was an actor, around my early twenties, I did a commercial for a skin-lightening cream. I was playing that girl with insecurities. And when I saw it, I was like, "Oh s***. What did I do?" she said.