A number of Bollywood celebrities have condemned the death of George Floyd, a black man allegedly suffocated to death by a police officer in Minneapolis. Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Disha Patani and others have spoken about racism and urged people to condemn the action and demand justice. However, Twitter doesn’t seem to be too pleased with their stance. The actors are being called out for supporting “Black Lives Matter” on one hand and endorsing fairness creams on the other.A Twitter user compared all that the celebs had to say about white privilege to the brands they have endorsed. Check out the thread below:Another user referred to Bollywood celebs as hypocrites.Take a look at what people have to say:George Floyd Death: Taylor Swift Calls out Trump, Demands JusticeHere’s what some of the actors had to say on Floyd’s death: We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.