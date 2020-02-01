Priyanka Chopra Reveals a Secret About Her Grammys Outfit

Priyanka Chopra’s red carpet outfit at this year’s Grammys was the talk of social media. She grabbed eyeballs in a Ralph and Russo gown with a plunging neckline. Now, in an interview to the US Weekly, the actor revealed how Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo ensured that there is no wardrobe malfunction at the award ceremony.

“The secret to keeping my dress in piece was a piece of fabric that was practically invisible. The designers found this incredible tulle the same colour as my skin tone that sort of held the dress in place. You couldn’t even see that in the pictures as it was like netting. However, without that there was no way the dress could come together,” Priyanka told the publication.