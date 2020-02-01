Priyanka Chopra Reveals a Secret About Her Grammys Outfit
Priyanka Chopra’s red carpet outfit at this year’s Grammys was the talk of social media. She grabbed eyeballs in a Ralph and Russo gown with a plunging neckline. Now, in an interview to the US Weekly, the actor revealed how Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo ensured that there is no wardrobe malfunction at the award ceremony.
“The secret to keeping my dress in piece was a piece of fabric that was practically invisible. The designers found this incredible tulle the same colour as my skin tone that sort of held the dress in place. You couldn’t even see that in the pictures as it was like netting. However, without that there was no way the dress could come together,” Priyanka told the publication.
The actor also said that the designers always keep wardrobe malfunctions in mind while designing her outfits. “Whenever Ralph and Russo make couture or custom outfits for me, they always keep wardrobe malfunctions in mind.”
Priyanka continued by saying that whenever she chooses an attire she makes sure she is completely ‘secure’ in it. “I am never nervous about my outfits because I am super secure about my look.”
Recently, designer Wendell Rodricks received a backlash on social media after he commented on Priyanka’s dress. He wrote, “@priyankachopra nailed it at the Grammys 2020. Truly the bold and beautiful in this @ralphandrusso couture fringed gown where the neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba.” He continued by saying, “Of course not many saw my sarcasm. It’s not for her this Ralph n Russo...” The designer later deleted the tweets.
Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi wrote a long note in response to Wendell Rodricks post about Priyanka’s dress.
