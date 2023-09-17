Priyanka Chopra Reacts to Indian Student Jaahnavi Kandula's Death in US

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to react to the news of the death of Indian-origin woman Jaahnavi Kandula. The 23-year-old died on 23 January 2023, after being struck by a police patrol vehicle in Seattle, US.
A recording from a body-worn camera has surfaced months after her death, where two union leaders from the Seattle Police Department are seen joking about her death.
Priyanka Chopra took to social media to talk about the death of the 23-year-old on Saturday night. She said: "It's appalling to learn that such a tragic incident that happened 9 months ago is only coming to light now. A life is a life. One cannot put any value on it."
As per reports, Jaahnavi hailed from Andhra Pradesh. She was pursuing a master’s degree from the Northeastern University campus in South Lake Union and was set to graduate in December of 2023.
