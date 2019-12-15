Keep Sending Memes: PC Tells Rajkummar as ‘White Tiger’ Shoot Ends

She continued, “Thank you Gourav Adarsh for being an incredible lead( No1)!! I can’t wait for the world to see you as Balram.. Rajkummar Rao finally! I’m so glad we did this together. Keep sending me memes!! Ramin Bahrani thank you for your kindness and for bringing one of my favourite books alive with such care and justice. Thank you Mukul for choosing to make this film and for such an excellent execution to such a hard shoot. The crew that ran the tightest ship with a constant smile!! And of course Netflix and Netflix India for making such inspiring content and including me to collaborate as EP. Here’s to many more! Much love for the rest of the shoot guys! See you at promotions!! PS: Also can’t wait for the holidays.”

Adapted from Indian-Australian author Aravind Adiga's prize-winning novel of the same name, The White Tiger, will be helmed by Iranian American Ramin Bahrani, known for acclaimed films like Chop Shop, Goodbye Solo and 99 Homes, will begin shooting in India later this year.

Priyanka and Rajkummar will be seen in the lead roles. This is the first time they will be working together.

Netflix is producing The White Tiger in association with Mukul Deora. Bahrani is also writing the screenplay. Priyanka will also serve as the executive producer.