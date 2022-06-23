Priyanka Chopra Launches Homeware Line, Talks About Life as an Immigrant

In the video, she extensively talks about the need to bring her home to her adoptive country where she has found her friends and family. Her co-founder Maneesh Goyal is also seen agreeing with the sentiment that has laid the foundation for her homeware line – Sona Home.

She is seen looking incredible in a pink dress. She is also seen sporting a white ensemble, complete with a white top, a shrug and white pants.

She has captioned the video stating, “Launch day is here! I couldn’t be more proud to introduce you all to SONA HOME. It was challenging to come from India and make America my second home, but my journey led me to a place where I found a second family and friends. I bring a piece of India into everything I do and this is an extension of that thought. It’s awesome to be working alongside @maneeshkgoyal and our entire team in creating something so dear to our hearts and heritage.”



“Indian culture is known for its hospitality, it’s all about community and bringing people together...and for me that is the ethos of SONA HOME. From our table to yours, we hope that you experience our same love for hosting, community, family, and culture in your home. Shop now at the link in the bio and follow @sonahomenyc for more,” she added.