Priyanka Chopra Joins Victoria's Secret as Brand Replaces 'Angels'

Martin Waters, chief executive of the brand, said in an interview to The New York Times, "When the world was changing, we were too slow to respond. We need to stop about being what men want and to focus on what women want".

The NYT report also states that Priyanka and others will model for the products, advise the brand and promote it on social media. Speaking about the initiative Priyanka Chopra said in a statement, "A new era always brings a sense of freedom, and the opportunity to play a part in shaping the evolution and future success of a heritage brand like Victoria’s Secret is so exciting. I’m not only looking forward to developing future collections that are inclusive of all people, but I am most excited for new customers and for those who have always been a customer of Victoria’s Secret to feel represented and like they belong."