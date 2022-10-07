'I Am In Awe Of Your Courage': Priyanka Chopra On Anti-Hijab Protests In Iran
The protests were sparked by an incident that happened on 13 September.
Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share a heartfelt message on the women protesting In Iran. The protests were triggered by an incident involving a woman named Mahsa Amini, who was arrested on 13 September when leaving a Tehran metro station with her brother and other relatives. She was allegedly arrested for breaching Iran's strict rules for women on wearing modest clothing. According to activists, the cause of her death was a fatal blow to the head. Although, the authorities maintain she died due to 'natural causes.'
She wrote in her post, "Women in Iran and around the world are standing up and raising their voices, publicly cutting their hair and many other forms of protest for Mahsa Amini, whose young life was taken away so brutally by the Iranian Morality Police for wearing her hijab ‘improperly’. The voices that speak after ages of forced silence, will rightfully burst like a volcano! And they will not and MUST not be stemmed. "
"I am in awe of your courage and your purpose. It is not easy to risk your life, literally, to challenge the patriarchal establishment and fight for your rights. But, you are courageous women doing this every day regardless of the cost to yourselves," she added.
She also wrote about the need for solidarity, "To ensure that this movement will have a lasting effect, we must hear their call, understand the issues and then join in with our collective voices. We must also get everyone who can influence others to join as well. Numbers matter."
Ending her post with, "Add your voice to this critical movement. Stay informed and be vocal, so these voices can no longer be forced to stay silent. I stand with you. Jin, jiyan , azaadi… Women, life, freedom."
Other celebrities also took to social media to show their solidarity. Angelina Jolie wrote, "Respect to the brave, defiant, fearless women of Iran."
Bella Hadid also showed her support.
