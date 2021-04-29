India Is My Home, Is Bleeding: Priyanka Sets up COVID Relief Fund

Priyanka Chopra announced that she's set up a fundraiser in association with the non-profit Give India, to aid the country during the current COVID crisis. Urging everyone to contribute, she informed that the money will all go towards improving the healthcare infrastructure in India, medical supplies, and better vaccination. India has been struggling because of a shortage in health facilities like hospital beds, oxygen, and even vaccines, as cases continue to rise.

In a video posted on social media, she talked about the urgency of the situation in India, and the need for more resources. "Why do we need to care? Why is it so urgent right now? I am sitting in London and hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity, there are no rooms in ICUs, ambulances are too busy, oxygen supply is less, crematoriums having mass cremations because the volume of death is so much. India is my home and India is bleeding," she said.