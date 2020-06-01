From Taylor Swift to Billie Ellish, a number of celebrities have expressed outrage after a video of a Minnesota officer allegedly suffocating a Black man, George Floyd, by kneeling on his neck surfaced on the internet on 25 May night.Slamming US president Donald Trump for his ‘looting and shooting’ comment, Taylor Swift wrote on Twitter, “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump”.Billie Ellish penned a long essay on Saturday, 30 May, extending support to Black Lives Matter. She touched upon white privilege and demanded justice for George Floyd.Twitter Mourns The Death of George Floyd, Calls For JusticeBeyonce took to Instagram to share a video about a petition that she started, demanding justice for Floyd. “If you want to demand more charges brought on all those involved in the death of George Floyd, click the link in my bio to sign the petition”, the singer captioned her clip.Here’s what some other celebs have to say:We’re Stronger Together: Jadon Sancho Pays Tribute to George Floyd