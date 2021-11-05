Here's How Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Celebrated Diwali in The US

Speaking about doing pujas in their house Priyanka had said in an interview, “I do a lot of pujas in the house, which are prayer ceremonies. Nick usually asks me to do them whenever we are starting something big because that is how I have always started something auspicious in my life, with a prayer of thanks. I have had that upbringing and he has had that upbringing and we have sort of created that within our family as well.”

Recently, Priyanka wrapped shoot for her upcoming web show Citadel, which will be produced by Russo brothers. She will also be seen in Matrix 4 and Text For You.