‘Distressing’: PM Modi After Shabana Azmi Injured in Car Accident
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi met with a car accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday afternoon. As per the latest information, she is undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital in Andheri.
From politicians to celebrities, wishes are pouring in for her speedy recovery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to say that the news is “distressing.”
Shashi Tharoor assured everyone that Azmi is out of danger as he has spoken to Javed Akhtar. He wrote on Twitter, “Spoke to Javed Akhtar. She has suffered some injuries &is being moved to a bigger hospital in Mumbai. Further scans will be required, but he has been assured she is out of danger. I have assured him of all our prayers & best wishes for her speedy recovery.”
Shraddha Kapoor requested the media to refrain from posting photos of the accident as it is distressing for family members.
Varun Dhawan, too, echoed her thoughts.
Actor Neena Gupta also extended her wishes to Shabana Azmi.
Highlighting the frequent rash driving on that route, filmmaker Hansal Mehta said that the Mumbai-Pune Expressway has always been dangerous and there is no way to prevent it.
Swara Bhasker wrote on Twitter, “Shabana Azmi injured in road accident on Mumbai- Pune Expressway OMG! Praying so hard.”
Politicians Sanjay Nirupam and Arvind Kejriwal prayed for Azmi’s quick recovery.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)