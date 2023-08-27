‘Thank You For Opening Your Heart’: Preity Zinta Mourns Father-in-law’s Passing

Preity Zinta has shared the heartbreaking news of her father-in-law Jon Swindle's passing. Accompanied by a touching image of Preity and Jon, likely taken at her wedding to Gene Goodenough in 2016, she penned an emotional tribute on social media. In her note, she expressed missing his warmth, kindness, and incredible sense of humor.
She reminisced about shared activities like shooting and cooking Indian dishes, cherishing their conversations on myriad topics. Preity expressed gratitude for Jon opening his home and heart to her and her family, acknowledging the void his absence will leave on the East Coast.

Sussanne Khan offered her condolences, while Celina Jaitly expressed sympathy, both reacting to the emotional post.
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough reside in Los Angeles and welcomed twins Gia and Jai through surrogacy in 2021.
