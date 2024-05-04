'Pray For Me': Comedian Bharti Singh Hospitalised For Gallbladder Surgery

Comedian Bharti Singh was hospitalised on Friday, 3 May, after she complained of 'excruciating stomach pain.' The comedian, who is currently admitted at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, said that test results showed she had gallbladder stones, which requires a surgery.
Bharti recorded a couple of vlogs from the hospital, where her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and son were also seen.
In one of the vlogs Bharti said that what she suspected to be a case of high acidity or food poisoning turned out to be gallbladder stones. Bharti informed her fans that she has been asked to undergo an operation, adding that she was in “terrible, endless pain the last three days”.
The comedian further said that she was missing her two-year-old son. “May you all always stay healthy, because I have a two-year-old child and I have not even stayed a single night without him and now… There are a lot of people at home, his grandmothers, aunts, but not me,” she said, wiping her tears. “I am so sorry. Please pray for me that I recover soon and be with him,”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)