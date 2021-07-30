Forced to Live in Single Room: Pratyusha Banerjee’s Parents on Financial Strain

Talking to Aaj Tak, Pratyusha’s father Shankar Banerjee said in Hindi, “After the accident, it seems like a terrible storm took everything away from us. We didn’t have any money left and we have lost everything while fighting the second case.”

“Now, we’re forced to live in one room because this case took everything away. We’ve been forced to take loans,” he added. He also said that his wife has been working at a child care centre and he has been writing. However, he said that he won’t give up on Pratyusha.

After Pratyusha’s passing in 2016, a case was registered against Rahul Raj but he was granted an anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court three months later. He had claimed that they were planning to get married in December 2016. He’d also filed an application before the Dindoshi sessions court wherein he mentioned that Pratyusha was stressed by loans her parents had taken under her name.

Earlier this year, Rahul said in an interview that he wants to move on from the ‘sadness’ of losing Pratyusha and wants to start a family of his own. Rahul and actors Saloni Sharma have been married for two years.

“After Pratyusha, my life became like a story of TV show. And I'm still struggling for my happy life, but all this while I'm standing strong and I realised how my family and wife are helping to come out of this pain,” he told Times of India.