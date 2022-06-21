Popular Odia Actor Found Dead in Her Rented Apartment in Odisha

According to the same report, a senior police officer said that a case of unnatural death has been registered. The police are now waiting for her post-mortem report. The DCP said, “Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide as she left behind a note stating that no one was responsible for her death.”

Ojha’s father said, according to the report, “Our calls to her on Saturday went unanswered. Later, Santosh broke the news to us. We came to know from the landlord of the house that Santosh and Rashmi lived as husband-wife. We had no idea about that.”

Ojha was from the Jagatsinghpur district and she rose to fame in the Odia television industry with her role in the daily soap Kemiti Kahibi Kaha.

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)

