Poonam Pandey Detained by Goa Police For Shooting 'Obscene' Video

Actor Poonam Pandey has been detained by Goa Police for allegedly trespassing into a government property and shooting an obscene video in the coastal state, and official was quoted by PTI as saying.

On Wednesday, 4 November, the women's wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Pandey for allegedly shooting an obscene video at Chapoli Dham, ANI reported.

Another First Information Report (FIR) was also filed against an unknown person at Canacona Police Station in Goa.