Poonam Pandey Detained by Goa Police For Shooting 'Obscene' Video
An FIR was filed against the actor on 4 November.
Actor Poonam Pandey has been detained by Goa Police for allegedly trespassing into a government property and shooting an obscene video in the coastal state, and official was quoted by PTI as saying.
On Wednesday, 4 November, the women's wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Pandey for allegedly shooting an obscene video at Chapoli Dham, ANI reported.
Another First Information Report (FIR) was also filed against an unknown person at Canacona Police Station in Goa.
A tweet by ANI read, "FIR filed against an unknown person at Canacona PS for shooting of vulgar video featuring actress Poonam Pandey. Offence registered under IPC. Also, women's wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Pandey for shooting obscene video at Chapoli Dam".
A number of Twitter users had called out the double standards when it came to praising Milind Soman for his fit body after the actor shared his nude photo on one hand and registering a complaint against Poonam Pandey for the same thing on the other.
(With inputs from PTI)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.