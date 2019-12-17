Won’t Submit Citizenship Proof: Mahesh Bhatt Pledges Against CAA

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has come out strongly against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and the Delhi police violence against the students of the Jamia Millia Islamia university, who were protesting against the act, on Sunday, 15 December. The director has called for boycott of the “CAB based NRC”.

Bhatt, along with Congress leader Sanjay Jha, joined a protest meet in Mumbai, hours before the violence broke at the university. In a video that has been doing the rounds of social media, Bhatt can be seen taking a pledge against the Act.