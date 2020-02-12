Pooja Bedi Says ‘End Reservations’, Receives Flak on Twitter
On 11 February, Pooja Bedi took to social media to talk about reservation in India. In response to a tweet that read “BJP govts sytematically eroding quota system for backwards: Priyanka Gandhi,” Bedi said that it was “very positive” of the BJP to end the “quota and reservations system.”
She tweeted, “Dear @priyankagandhi I think its VERY positive that @BJP4India wants 2 end the quota & reservation systems! if we believe in ONE india & merit & an end to divisive politics.... this is definitely a step in right direction. This reservation system cannot be a FOREVER entitlement.”
The response received flak from Twitter users. One user took a dig at Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya who recently made her Bollywood debut in Jawaani Jaaneman.
Another user asked, “Why don’t you work for abolition of caste? That’s definitely ONE India.” They further added, “And lovely how you flippantly discard centuries of atrocities committed by upper castes on those lower down the ladder.”
One user wrote, “Very convenient words from a rich, upper caste person. Please shed some wisdom by sharing your thoughts on caste system which is the root of discrimination.”
Another user called her “privileged” and asked her to realize her privilege instead of shaming people.
