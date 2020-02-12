Pooja Bedi Says ‘End Reservations’, Receives Flak on Twitter

On 11 February, Pooja Bedi took to social media to talk about reservation in India. In response to a tweet that read “BJP govts sytematically eroding quota system for backwards: Priyanka Gandhi,” Bedi said that it was “very positive” of the BJP to end the “quota and reservations system.”

She tweeted, “Dear @priyankagandhi I think its VERY positive that @BJP4India wants 2 end the quota & reservation systems! if we believe in ONE india & merit & an end to divisive politics.... this is definitely a step in right direction. This reservation system cannot be a FOREVER entitlement.”