Actor Vaishali Takkar Found Dead At Her Home In Indore; Note Recovered

She was best known for her role in 'Sasural Simar Ka'.

Acotr Vaishali Takkar was found dead at her home in Madhya Pradesh, Indore on Sunday morning. She was known for her roles in Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. According to ANI, the note mentions the actor was being harassed by her boyfriend, who was also her neighbour.

Indore Assistant Commissioner of Police M Rahman has said that they recovered a suicide note which denotes that she was being harassed by a former boyfriend, according to news agency ANI.

Vaishali made her debut with the popular show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. She was also recently seen in 'Rakshabandhan'.

She used to live with her brother and father, according to NDTV. She used to live in Sai Bagh Colony area of ​​Indore with them.

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)

