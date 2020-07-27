Cops Receive Sushant's Viscera Result, Rule Out Foul Play: Report

There has been a lot of chatter regarding demanding a CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. As per a report by Times Now, the Mumbai Police on Monday received the viscera report of the late Bollywood actor. The report rules out any foul play and reasserts that Sushant died by suicide.

Earlier, the post-mortem report had cited asphyxia as the cause of death, adding that no foul play or external injury marks were found.