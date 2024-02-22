PM Modi Congratulates Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to the Bhagnani family in a recent message, expressing appreciation for being invited to the ceremony. He also conveyed his best wishes to the newlyweds.
In a note addressed to Puja and Vashu Bhagnani, PM Narendra Modi wrote, “As Jackky and Rakul commence the journey of trust and togetherness for a lifetime, heartiest congratulations and greetings to them on the auspicious occasion of their wedding. The years to come are an opportunity for the couple to discover each other, while also embarking together on the path of self-discovery. The years to come are an opportunity for the couple to discover each other while also embarking together on the path of self-discovery.”
He further added, “May the couple's hearts, minds and actions be one. Being there by each other's side at all times, holding each other's hands in their quest to realise their dreams and aspirations, assuming responsibilities thoughtfully and affectionately, may the groom and the bride be perfect partners in the voyage of life by accepting each other's imperfections and learning from each other's virtues. Heartfelt gratitude for inviting me to the wedding ceremony. I once again extend my greetings and best wishes for the momentous occasion.”
Rakul shared the note on her Instagram Stories and wrote in the caption: “Thank you so much honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji… your wishes mean a lot to us.”
Jackky also shared the note. He wrote, "Thank you so much honorable PM @nerendramodi ji. Your blessings mean a lot to us as we embark on this journey."
