Plea Filed in Patna HC Seeking Transfer of Sushant's Case to CBI
A letter petition has been filed by Pawan Prakash Pathak and Gauraw Kumar.
A petition has been filed in the Patna High Court seeking the transfer of investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death from Bihar Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as per a report by ANI.
"We would like to bring to your kind attention that the sudden and mysterious demise of Late Mr Sushant Singh Rajput on 14 June 2020 has created a wave of shock and grief across the nation and which is being investigated by Bihar and Maharashtra Police and it has prima facie raised a number of serious questions on the investigation being conducted by both the State Police and also it has raised a number of unanswered question in the mind of the public at large as it was a suicide or a murder," read a letter petition filed by Pawan Prakash Pathak and Gauraw Kumar.
The petition further stated that the Bihar Police and Mumbai Police, who are both investigating the case, are "not collaborating with each other".
"Now there are two states investigating the same sad matter of mysterious death of Late Sushant Singh Rajput, and in the interest of justice there should be a single investigation agency which is not possible as the Bihar Police and the Maharashtra Police not collaborating with each other," it read further.
"Therefore, in the interest of justice, equity and good conscience, it is humbly prayed that this Letter Petition be treated as a Public Interest Litigation seeking transfer of investigation from State agency to CBI Or SIT Inquiry," the petition added.
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June.
