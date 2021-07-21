Pinch 2: Salman Khan Denies Having Wife, Daughter in Dubai
In his talk show Pinch 2, Arbaaz Khan showed Salman Khan some mean tweets directed at him.
Salman Khan appeared as a guest on the season 2 premiere of Arbaaz Khan's talk show Pinch. The show sees Arbaaz hurl mean tweets at his guests and then ask them to react.
With Salman Khan, Arbaaz said that most of the tweets are positive, but some are really nasty. One of them, presumably posted last year, suggested that Salman has a 'secret' family in Dubai.
The comment read, "Kahan chhupa baitha hai darpok. Bharat mein sab jaante hain ke tu Dubai mein apni biwi Noor aur 17 saal ki beti ke saath hai. Bharat ke log ko kab tak murkh banaiga (Where are you hiding, you coward? Everyone in India knows you're in Dubai with your wife and 17-year-old daughter. How long will you fool us)?"
A visibly shocked Salman couldn't believe the remark was directed towards him. The actor said in Hindi, "These people are very well-informed. This is rubbish. I don't know whom they've spoken about, and where they've posted. Does this person really think I'm going to dignify them with a response? Brother, I don't have a wife. I live in India, at Galaxy Apartments, since the age of nine. I'm not going to respond to this person, all of India knows where I live."
Other guests who are going to be a part of Pinch 2 are Rajkummar Rao, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar.
