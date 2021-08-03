Pinch 2 Promo: Tiger Shroff Says He is a 'Virgin' Just Like Salman Khan
Tiger Shroff will soon appear on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show and will react to mean tweets.
Tiger Shroff will soon appear on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show Pinch 2 as a guest. Pinch 2 is a platform for celebrities to react to online trolling. In the promo, Tiger addresses a series of mean tweets and also tackles a question concerning his virginity.
Sharing the promo of Tiger Shroff’s episode with his fans and followers, Arbaaz Khan wrote on Instagram, “Here’s a peak into the smashing episode of @tigerjackieshroff, in QuickHeal Pinch S2. Stay tuned for the full episode on 4th Aug on @quplaytv @zee5 (sic).”
Salman Khan was the first guest on the show which premiered on 21 July, wherein the actor responded to a social media user’s claim stating that he has a wife and a daughter in Dubai. Now, as Tiger Shroff will take the hot seat on the upcoming episode, the promo hints that the actor will be commenting on trolls that poke fun at the way he looks and even questioning the authenticity of him as Jackie Shroff's son. Tiger adds, “Just the fact that you have the power to say anything good or bad is sometimes scary.”
When Arbaaz told Tiger that a troll questioned his virginity, the Baaghi actor had a Salman Khan-style response. He said, “I am a virgin just like Salman Khan.” Following which Arbaaz Khan burst into laughter. This instance was clearly a throwback to an instance in 2013, when Salman declared that he was a virgin on Karan Johar's talk show.
Tiger Shroff was last seen acting in Baaghi 3, which released in 2020. The actor will soon star in Ganapath, a directorial venture of Vikas Bahl. The film stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role and is scheduled for release in 2022. Tiger also has Baaghi 4 and Heropanti 2 lined up, both of which are being helmed by Ahmed Khan.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.