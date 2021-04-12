Pics: Shreya Ghoshal's Friends Throw Surprise 'Online' Baby Shower

"When friends decide to pamper you even from a distance. Online surprise baby shower from my cutest ‘Baawris’. Everyone cooked something, or made something hand made, sent in a platter, plenty fun and games🤪.. How lucky am I! Wish the times were different and no lockdown/curfew were here. Missing meeting my girls", Shreya captioned the photos.

Shreya Ghoshal announced the news of her pregnancy in March this year. She and Shiladitya tied the knot in 2015.