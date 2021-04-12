Pics: Shreya Ghoshal's Friends Throw Surprise 'Online' Baby Shower
Shreya took to Instagram to share pics from the celebration.
Shreya Ghoshal's friends threw a surprise online baby shower for her on Sunday, leaving the singer overwhelmed. Shreya, who is awaiting the arrival of her first baby with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, shared a bunch of photos of the celebration on Instagram. Her friends cooked dishes and had them delivered, and celebrated the occasion via Zoom owing to the lockdown in Maharashtra due to rise in coronavirus cases.
"When friends decide to pamper you even from a distance. Online surprise baby shower from my cutest ‘Baawris’. Everyone cooked something, or made something hand made, sent in a platter, plenty fun and games🤪.. How lucky am I! Wish the times were different and no lockdown/curfew were here. Missing meeting my girls", Shreya captioned the photos.
Shreya Ghoshal announced the news of her pregnancy in March this year. She and Shiladitya tied the knot in 2015.
