Shreya Ghoshal & Husband Shiladitya Set to Become Parents

Singer Shreya Ghoshal took to Instagram to share that she and Shiladitya Mukhopadhyay are all set to welcome their first child. Shreya posted a photo of her cradling her baby bump.

"Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives", Shreya wrote.