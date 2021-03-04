Shreya Ghoshal & Husband Shiladitya Set to Become Parents
Shreya shared the news on Instagram.
Singer Shreya Ghoshal took to Instagram to share that she and Shiladitya Mukhopadhyay are all set to welcome their first child. Shreya posted a photo of her cradling her baby bump.
"Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives", Shreya wrote.
Shreya and Shiladitya tied the knot in 2015. They are childhood sweethearts. Shreya has been keeping herself busy through the lockdown. She released her new single Angana Morey some time back. Shreya and her brother Shoumyadeep have collaborated for this song. While Shreya wrote the lyrics and composed the song her brother produced it.
