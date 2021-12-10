ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Kim Sharma & Leander Paes Visit Golden Temple

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes made their relationship 'Instagram official' this year.

Actor Kim Sharma recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar with her boyfriend and tennis player Leander Paes. Kim took to Instagram to post some photos from the gurudwara.

Kim is seen wearing a white suit, paired with a brown shawl. Leander sports a mustard kurta, a brown jacket and white salwar.

Sharing the photos Kim wrote, ""I haven't felt the same anywhere else yet. Blessed always to go back to the Golden Temple" and added: "Wahe guru."

Kim made her relationship with Leander official in September this year.

