Kim Sharma & Leander Paes Make Their Relationship Instagram Official
Actor Kim Sharma and tennis player Leander Paes have made their relationship official of sorts with a picture
Actor Kim Sharma and tennis star Leander Paes have made their relationship Instagram official of sorts. While both of them did post a few photos on their respective Instagram handles, this is the first time they shared the same loved-up photo on both their profiles.
On Sunday, Kim posted a photo of her and Leander. Instead of a caption, she used a bunch of emojis.
Leander shared the same photo and wrote 'Magic'.
Following the posts, fans showered love on Kim and Leander. "Rab ne banadi jodi," commented an Instagram user. "It's official now," added another.
A few months ago, photos of Kim and Leander holidaying in Goa went viral.
Kim was last seen in Sushmita Sen's Zindaggi Rocks, which released in 2006. The actor also made a special appearance in SS Rajamouli's Magadheera, which featured Ram Charan in the lead role.
