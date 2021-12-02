Pics: Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao Celebrate Son Azad's Ninth Birthday
Aamir & Kiran, who announced their separation this year, had stated that they will remain 'devoted parents'.
On Wednesday, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao celebrated son Azad's ninth birthday together. Aamir and Kiran, who had announced their separation in July, had stated that they will remain 'devoted parents' to Azad.
Author-columnist Shobhaa De took to Instagram to share photos and videos from the birthday celebration. "#portraitsbyde. A warm and wonderful evening with scrumptious ghar ka khaana", she captioned them.
Aamir and Kiran tied the knot in 2005, and they welcomed Azad in 2011.
