Photos: Malvika Raaj, Young Poo From 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' Is Now Married

Malvika Raj, who played the character of young Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., is now married. The actor tied the knot with her fiance Pranav Bagga in Goa, earlier this week. Sharing a few pictures from the wedding she wrote, "Our Hearts are Full of Love and Gratitude."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD