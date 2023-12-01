Join Us On:
Photos: Malvika Raaj, Young Poo From 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' Is Now Married

Malvika Raaj tied the knot with her fiance Pranav Bagga in Goa.

Photos: Malvika Raaj, Young Poo From 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' Is Now Married
Malvika Raj, who played the character of young Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., is now married. The actor tied the knot with her fiance Pranav Bagga in Goa, earlier this week. Sharing a few pictures from the wedding she wrote, "Our Hearts are Full of Love and Gratitude."

