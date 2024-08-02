'People Send Me Condolence Messages': Akshay Kumar On Box Office Failures

Akshay Kumar, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Khel Khel Mein, recently opened up about his box office debacles. During the trailer launch of his film, the actor shared how he finds it absurd when people write him off because of a few films that did not commercially perform well.

Akshay said, "Whatever happens, happens for the good, I don't think too much. Four-five films of mine have not worked, and I get so many messages, saying, 'sorry yaar, fikar mat kar' (Don't worry, my friend). I'm not dead! It feels like people are sending me obituary messages, like how people send condolences through messages. One journalist even wrote, 'You'll be back', I called him up and asked, 'Why are you writing this? What does 'back' mean? Where have I gone?'"