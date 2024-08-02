'People Send Me Condolence Messages': Akshay Kumar On Box Office Failures

Akshay Kumar, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Khel Khel Mein, recently opened up about his box office debacles. During the trailer launch of his film, the actor shared how he finds it absurd when people write him off because of a few films that did not commercially perform well.
Akshay said, "Whatever happens, happens for the good, I don't think too much. Four-five films of mine have not worked, and I get so many messages, saying, 'sorry yaar, fikar mat kar' (Don't worry, my friend). I'm not dead! It feels like people are sending me obituary messages, like how people send condolences through messages. One journalist even wrote, 'You'll be back', I called him up and asked, 'Why are you writing this? What does 'back' mean? Where have I gone?'"
"I'm here and I'll keep working. I'll always keep working irrespective of whatever people say. In the morning, I wake up, exercise, and leave for work and return home, whatever I earn, I earn on my own. I'll never snatch anything from anyone. I'll keep on working till they shoot me down (to stop me from working)," the 56-year-old actor added.
In addition to Akshay, Khel Khel Mein also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal in key roles.
The comedy-drama is directed by Mudassar Aziz and will hit the big screens on 15 August.
On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Sarfira alongside Radhika Madan. The actor will be next seen in Sky Force, Jolly LLB 3, and Welcome to the Jungle.
