'Khel Khel Mein' Trailer: Akshay Kumar & Gang Play an Unusual Game of Secrets

The makers of Khel Khel Mein dropped the film's official trailer on Friday, 2 August. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan and others in key roles.

The trailer gives us a glimpse into the life of a group of friends, who indulge in an unusual game of secrets one night. The game involves keeping their phones unlocked on the table, as hidden secrets about each character's life unravel.

Sharing the trailer on social media, the makers wrote, "Khel khel mein dosti aur pyaar ka rang chadega, masti aur mazaak, sab kuch milega!"

Have a look: