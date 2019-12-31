Penn Badgley Accidentally Confirms the Third Season of ‘You’

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Badgley accidentally let it slip that season three was pretty much a done deal, when quizzed on the character development of his most recent love interest, Love Quinn (played by Victoria Pedretti).

“She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of person. She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of predator. She doesn'’t appear to be the same kind of you know, dare I say, in the third season - oh, god!” Badgley said.

“I literally know nothing about the third season,” he added.

When the host of the show asked him again about the third season, he replied, while nodding his head, “Technically I can’t... I mean, like, unofficially?”

You also features James Scully, Jenna Ortega and Ambyr Childers.

