Payal Kapadia Scripts History; All We Imagine As Light Wins Grand Prix at Cannes

On 25 May, Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia made history by winning the country’s first ever Grand Prix Award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Her Malayalam-Hindi film All We Imagine As Light stars Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha as nurses working in Mumbai. The movie also stars Chhaya Kadam and Hridhu Haroon.

The Grand Prix is the festival’s second-highest honour after the Palme d’Or which went to Sean Baker’s Anora.