'Faced Opposition From Family When I Wanted to Study Journalism': Nithya Menen
Parvathy, Nithya Menen and Padmapriya speak about representation on set.
Anjali Menon's latest movie Wonder Women, starring Parvathy Thiruvothu, Nithya Menen, Padmapriya, Amruta Subhash, Nadhiya, Sayonara Philip in key roles, released on Zee5 on 18 November. The film follows expectant mothers coming together at a camp, becoming friends and sharing their stories
Parvathy, Nithya and Padmapriya spoke to The Quint about whether narratives around pregnancy are changing. "I don't think there's enough content around this context for the narrative to change yet. I guess Wonder Women is going to be the beginning of it. Anjali has taken it head-on. She has said in all her interviews that the film is about female friendship and sisterhood, narrated through the context of pregnancy", Parvathy said.
When asked about unsolicited advice that women often get Nithya responded, "I remember when I wanted to study journalism I couldn't believe the kind of opposition I was met with. My family came and tried to counsel me as if I was doing something wrong. It takes a lot of energy to fight against it. With most people of the previous generation, they are so afraid of change".
Speaking about representation on the set and statistics like O Womaniya! Parvathy said, "Speaking in the context of Wonder Women, there were questions like, 'what's a women-heavy set like for the men?' I feel the energies for a certain gender being heavy on set doesn't matter when everyone comes with an honest intention to work. The only way we can bring about a change is by acting upon it in our present and future projects".
Watch the video for more.
Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.