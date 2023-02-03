ADVERTISEMENT

'Pariyerum Perumal' Actor Thangaraj Passes Away

Mari Selvaraj, the director of the film, 'Pariyerum Perumal' took to Twitter to condole his death.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'Pariyerum Perumal' Actor Thangaraj Passes Away
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Thangaraj, also known as Nellai Thangaraj, who played Kathir's father in Mari Selvaraj's Pariyerum Perumal passed away on Friday, 3 February 2023. He passed away due to ill health in Tirunelveli, according to a report by Times of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mari Selvaraj, the director of the film Pariyerum Perumal took to Twitter to grieve his death, his tweet can be translated as, "Rest in peace father. Your footprints remain even on my last work. Pariyerum Perumal."

ADVERTISEMENT

Pariyerum Perumal received critical acclaim upon its release. The movie was bankrolled by acclaimed director Pa Ranjith and starred Kathir and Kayal Anandhi in lead roles. The late actor's authentic performance was highly appreciated by the film industry.

The cast and crew of the film and fans expressed their condolences on social media platforms.

Also Read

Veteran Filmmaker K Viswanath Passes Away; Anil Kapoor, Kamal Haasan Pay Tribute

Veteran Filmmaker K Viswanath Passes Away; Anil Kapoor, Kamal Haasan Pay Tribute

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Pariyerum Perumal   Thangaraj 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×