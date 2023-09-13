ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s Wedding Invitation Card Goes Viral

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will reportedly get married on 24 September.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s Wedding Invitation Card Goes Viral
i
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha will allegedly tie the knot on 24 September, as per reports. The news comes after an invitation card for their wedding has gone viral on the internet.

However, the authenticity of the wedding invite cannot be verified since neither Parineeti nor Raghav have shared it on their social media handles.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the invite, the first function of the festivity will be Raghav's Sehrabandi, which will take place at Taj Lake, at 1 PM. Another ceremony (Baarat) will happen from Taj Lake at  2 PM. Jaimala will happen at 3.30 PM. Pheras at 4 PM and Vidai at 6.30 PM. In the evening a reception will also be held for the families and friends, the theme of the evening will be 'A Night of Amore'. The wedding reception will take place at Leela Palace Courtyard at  8.30 PM. 

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in the presence of their friends and family earlier this year, in May, in Delhi's Kapurthala House.

Also Read

'It Was Magical': Raghav Chadha On Meeting Parineeti Chopra For The First Time

'It Was Magical': Raghav Chadha On Meeting Parineeti Chopra For The First Time

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×