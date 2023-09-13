Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s Wedding Invitation Card Goes Viral

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha will allegedly tie the knot on 24 September, as per reports. The news comes after an invitation card for their wedding has gone viral on the internet.
However, the authenticity of the wedding invite cannot be verified since neither Parineeti nor Raghav have shared it on their social media handles.
As per the invite, the first function of the festivity will be Raghav's Sehrabandi, which will take place at Taj Lake, at 1 PM. Another ceremony (Baarat) will happen from Taj Lake at 2 PM. Jaimala will happen at 3.30 PM. Pheras at 4 PM and Vidai at 6.30 PM. In the evening a reception will also be held for the families and friends, the theme of the evening will be 'A Night of Amore'. The wedding reception will take place at Leela Palace Courtyard at 8.30 PM.
Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in the presence of their friends and family earlier this year, in May, in Delhi's Kapurthala House.
