Why the Bengali Protest Song Is Timely: Parambrata & Other Actors
Some actors speak about the idea behind Nijeder Mawte Nijeder Gaan
Ahead of the Bengal elections, actors, musicians and artistes from Tollywood united for a new song that urges people to reject hate-based politics. Titled 'Nijeder Mawte Nijeder Gaan', the song cites numerous instances wherein people have been targeted based on their religion, their freedom snatched and lies peddled openly. It's a plea by the artistes to the people of Bengal to vote wisely.
Actor Anirban Bhattacharya, who wrote the lyrics, told The Quint that the song was his way of contributing to the CAA-NRC movement last year. "In Kolkata, a number of people took part in the NRC-CAA protests. It was a huge movement, and this song was my contribution". He added that the Bengal elections was the opportune time to release the song as this was a way to protest against the power.
Speaking about the idea behind the song, actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay said, "Over the past few years we have seen ideas of liberal and progressive-minded people being constantly blemished. As a civil society progressive and liberal ideas are our cornerstone, but of late they are being called out. Thus, the idea of our song is to challenge the philosophy of exclusivity, of hatred that are being peddled".
Anirban, Parambrata, Riddhi Sen and Debleena Dutt Mukherjee also said that the response to the video has been overwhelming and that it gives them hope that the song resonated with so many people across the country.
Watch the video for more.
Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.