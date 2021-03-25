Ahead of Elections, Bengali Artistes Make a Plea to Vote Wisely

The song opens with actor Riddhi Sen saying that the government has been trying to convince that mythology and other texts are part of history, whereas the real history is being brushed aside as dated. On the other hand, knowledge is being demonized, while illiteracy hailed. The video shows us different newspaper clippings, which talks about misogynistic remarks by politicians, attacks on Muslims, fuel prices touching the sky, the contentious farm laws and numerous other incidents that have and are affecting the lives of the citizens of India.

"You have pushed us to the wall and tested our patience enough. But not anymore. We know well enough what's best for us and we will now decide", the actors say in the song.

"I will not go anywhere else. I will stay right here", they add.

Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Anirban Bhattacharya, Kaushik Sen, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Anindya Chatterjee, Anupam Roy, Sampa Biswas , Surangana Bandyopadhyay , Ujan Chatterjee and a number of artistes are part of this revolutionary song.