Pankaj Tripathi To Play Atal Bihari Vajpayee In Biopic Called 'Atal'

Pankaj Tripathi is all set to play the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in a biopic called ATAL, the makers announced Friday, 18 November 2022.

The film was written by Utkarsh Naithani and directed by three-time National Award-winner Ravi Jadhav. Moreover, the film will revolve around the journey of Vajpayee, the former Prime Minister.