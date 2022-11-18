Pankaj Tripathi To Play Atal Bihari Vajpayee In Biopic Called 'Atal'
The makers are aiming to release the film during Christmas 2023.
Pankaj Tripathi is all set to play the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in a biopic called ATAL, the makers announced Friday, 18 November 2022.
The film was written by Utkarsh Naithani and directed by three-time National Award-winner Ravi Jadhav. Moreover, the film will revolve around the journey of Vajpayee, the former Prime Minister.
The actor took to social media to state in hindi, “I am getting the opportunity to portray the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It is my honour to portray the role on the big screen.”
The film is being produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali and it is in association with 70MM Talkies. Moreover, it is being co-produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma.
