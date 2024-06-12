'Panjabi Aagye Oyee': Diljit Dosanjh Announces Debut On Jimmy Fallon's Show

Singer Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram to announce on 12 June that he will debut on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. He shared a screenshot of the upcoming guest line-up.
The famous singer said, "PANJABI AAGYE OYEE. This Week’s Guest." He also shared a few photos of Jimmy and him.
One fan commented, ''Can’t wait to see Jimmy Fallon speaking in Punjabi''. While another wished for his Hollywood dreams to come true by commented, ''Hollywood is not far from you now I think next move of diljit will be Hollywood movie..''
The singer is currently doing a tour named "Dil-Lumanati."
He has performed in Vancouver, Illinois, Chicago and other cities. The tour stared in April 2024.
The Punjabi singer has performed at Coachella.
