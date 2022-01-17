'He Was My Guru But Also My Friend': Madhuri Dixit Pays Tribute to Birju Maharaj
Birju Maharaj & Madhuri Dixit worked together in Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas and Dedh Ishqiya.
Actor Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram to pay a tribute to Kathak legend Pandit Birju Maharaj, who passed away at his residence in Delhi on Sunday, 16 January. Birju Maharaj had directed a number of Bollywood actors, Madhuri being his favourite.
Sharing a photo of the duo performing Madhuri wrote, "He was a legend but had a child like innocence. He was my guru but also my friend. He taught me the intricacies of dance and Abhinay but never failed to make me laugh at his funny anecdotes. He has left behind grieving fans and students but also left a legacy we will all carry forward. Thank you Maharajji for everything you taught me in dance along with humility, elegance and grace".
Maharaj's maiden collaboration with Madhuri was the jugalbandi in Dil Toh Pagal Hai. They again worked together in 'Kaahe Chhed Mohe' from Devdas and Dedh Ishqiya. Speaking about his student Maharaj had said in an interview, "Effectively there are numerous fantastic dancers in Bollywood. My favorite has been Madhuri Dixit, whom I’ve labored with in Devdas and Dedh Ishqiya. She is a educated Kathak dancer and has pure grace”.
