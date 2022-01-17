Kathak Legend Pandit Birju Maharaj Passes Away at 83; PM Modi Tweets Tribute

World-renowned Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away at his residence in Delhi on Sunday, 16 January. The 83-year-old had reportedly suffered a heart attack.

"He was under treatment for the past month. He had sudden breathlessness at around 12:15-12:30 am last night; we brought him to the hospital within 10 minutes, but he passed away," Ragini Maharaj, granddaughter of Birju Maharaj, told news agency ANI.

"With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad and untimely demise of our most beloved member of the family, Pt Birju Maharaj Ji," the Kathak maestro's grandson, Swaransh, wrote on Instagram.